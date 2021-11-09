28931 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 9, 2021

Great Lakes Iron Ore, Limestone Trades Rise in October

© Ken Jacobsen, Jr. / Adobe Stock

© Ken Jacobsen, Jr. / Adobe Stock

Iron ore and limestone shipments rose 32.4% and 8.3% respectively in October, according to the Lake Carriers' Association (LCA). 

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.5 million tons in October, an increase of 32.4% compared to a year ago. Shipments were above the month’s five-year average by 7.7%.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 42.9 million tons, an increase of 32.7% compared to the same point in 2020.

Through October iron ore loadings are 4.4% above their five-year average for the January-October timeframe.

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 3.6 million tons in October, an increase of 8.3% compared to a year ago.  Limestone cargos were also above the month’s five-year average by 1.6%.

Loadings from U.S. quarries totaled 2.9 million tons, an increase of 13.2%. Shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 638,517 tons, a decrease of 9.9%.

Year-to-date the limestone trade stands at 24.6 million tons, an increase of 9% compared to 2020. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries total nearly 19.4 million tons, an increase of 8.3%. Shipments from Ontario quarries total 5.2 million tons, an increase 11.6%.

Related News

Asia Boosts IMO Technical Cooperation

 Kristin Jovel - Credit: Vard Marine

Vard Marine Names New VP for Business Operations

 "We need solutions from all levels of government," said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan

Port of Oakland Chief Seeks State Supply Chain Help

 Frank Morneau, former Commander of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) has joined ThayerMahan, Inc. as Special Advisor for unexploded ordnance (UXO) and munitions and explosives of concern (MEC).

Morneau Joins ThayerMahan to advise on UXO, MEC

 (Photo: Fenix Marine Services)

CMA CGM to Buy Los Angeles' FMS Container Terminal

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

2nd Engineer

● KSA

Full-time, tenure-track Professional Maritime Engineering Faculty

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA

Crew Sourcing Coordinator

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int