China Classification Society (CCS) has issued an approval in principle (AiP) certificate to Chongqing Cuntan International Cruise Home Port Development and Wuhan Marine Machinery Plant for a passenger transportation system with intelligent control that will be used at China’s Cuntan International Cruise Home Port.

CCS says the technology is a global first, and it is designed to allow for the boarding and disembarking of passengers at ports that experience large water level differences.