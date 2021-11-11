28932 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, November 12, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 11, 2021

New Grain Load Record at Port of Thunder Bay

(Photo: Canada Steamship Lines)

(Photo: Canada Steamship Lines)

Canada Steamship Lines (CSL) set a new record at the Viterra terminal in the Port of Thunder Bay yesterday, when it loaded 31,362 metric tonnes of grain on CSL Welland, breaking the previous record of 31,143 metric tonnes. The cargo of wheat will be discharged in Montreal, destined for international markets.

“I commend Captain Rowe and his crew, the Viterra team, the Port of Thunder Bay, as well as our CSL teams on the ground who contributed to this achievement,” said Louis Martel, CSL President and CEO.  

“Safely maximizing cargo load on a ship depends on many factors such as load sequencing and distribution, draft restrictions, vessel weight, water level and weather. In collaboration with the Viterra team, we were able to plan for and make the most of favorable conditions.”

(Photo: Canada Steamship Lines) 

Notably, the 36,364 DWT Trillium Class bulk carrier is currently running on second generation biodiesel made from non-food biomass. CSL Welland is part of CSL’s biodiesel testing program – the longest ongoing trials of pure B100 biodiesel on vessels in Canada. Over the course of the tests this year, which were conducted on half of CSL’s Great Lakes fleet, CSL Welland was able to achieve a lifecycle reduction of 6,800 tonnes of CO2 compared to marine gasoil (MGO).

Across the entire Canada Steamship Lines fleet, the CSL biodiesel program has to date resulted in a 22% lifecyle reduction of CO2 compared to MGO.

Introduced in 2018, CSL’s biodiesel program has accumulated the most running hours on B100 with marine engines worldwide.

Replacing fossil fuel with biodiesel on vessels requires no modification of existing equipment and provides a viable carbon neutral fuel source over its lifecycle.

Related News

Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime. Image courtesy Inmarsat

The Satcom ‘Highway’ will Enable Maritime Digitalization & IoT Solutions

Mammoet, Offshore Wind Innovators Open Challenge to Innovate on Offshore Wind Logistics

 Photo courtesy Almarin

New Nav Buoys for Port of Setúbal

 Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

Asia Boosts IMO Technical Cooperation

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

PMS Project Manager (Marine Engineer)

● INDIA

3rd Officer

● United Kingdom

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Sales Administrator Ravebo Marine Services

● Holland
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int