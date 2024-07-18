Subscribe
CMA CGM, Google Partner to deploy AI across Shipping and Logistics

July 18, 2024

CMA CGM and Google announced a  partnership to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across CMA CGM's operations globally.

“By combining CMA CGM’s deep expertise in shipping and logistics with Google's AI tools and secure infrastructure we can help CMA CGM digitally transform its own operations and those of its customers," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. "This partnership is a prime example of how AI can assist employees, improve outcomes for customers, and revolutionize industries."

In leveraging Google's AI solutions and insights, CMA CGM hopes to empower employees’ decision-making processes across several key workflows. Some tangible outcomes will include:

  • CMA CGM logistics arm CEVA Logistics, will pioneer the data-driven future of logistics, focusing  first on warehouse smart management aimed at better operating its 10.3 million square meters of warehouse space. The smart management tool, built on Google technology, will allow CEVA Logistics to better anticipate and plan its operations thanks to an enhanced volume & demand forecasting.
  • For CMA Media, Google’s AI experience will help it develop tools to assist its journalists in their day-to-day work, such as synthesizing and translating documents, generating media snippets for social networks, or digitizing and referencing archives from articles, photos, or videos.
  • The partnership will eventually benefit all CMA CGM associates thanks to dedicated high-impact training sessions at TANGRAM, the Group’s excellence center for learning and innovation.

This collaboration is part of CMA CGM’s overall strategy to transform its business through AI innovation. It follows key moves such as CMA CGM’s investment in Mistral AI, PoolSide, and Dataiku, as well as the launch of open science lab, Kyutai.

"I am pleased to announce this global partnership between the CMA CGM Group and Google to accelerate AI adoption across our operations," said Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM. "This collaboration aligns with our digital roadmap and investments, marking a crucial step in our transformation strategy. Together with Google, we will lead the digital revolution in shipping, logistics and media, optimize our processes, and enhance our competitive edge. We are committed to driving innovation with tangible benefits for our staff members and our customers".

Shipping Artificial Intelligence Containershipping

