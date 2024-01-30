Subscribe
Goodchild to Build Pilot Vessel for the Port of London

January 30, 2024

(Image: Port of London Authority)
The Port of London Authority (PLA) has signed a contract with British family-run company, Goodchild Marine Services Ltd, to build a new pilot vessel.

PLA’s Director of Marine Operations, Steven Clapperton, said, “Goodchild has proven over many years that they are at the leading edge of vessel design and build. This new vessel is designed specifically for our current and future operational needs, and will incorporate the latest in technology, reducing fuel consumption, minimising environmental impacts, whilst maximising operability.

“Having previously built pilot vessels for both the PLA and its subsidiary company, Estuary Services Limited, utilising a proven, modern, energy-efficient hull form, Goodchild Marine will customise the new PLA vessel to include additional accommodation and extra seating, maximising passenger capacity to support the PLA’s extensive pilot training programme, to sustain the continued and forecast growth in the port.”

Goodchild’s General Manager, Stephen Pierce, said, “As a family run company, it is a privilege to continue our working relationship with the Port of London Authority. This contract affords us the opportunity to continue to develop our range of pilot boats to meet the operational requirements of UK ports both small and large.”

