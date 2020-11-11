28811 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Golden Ocean Names Svensen as Chief Commercial Officer

© John Wrightson / MarineTraffic.com

Dry bulk shipping company Golden Ocean Group Limited announced Wednesday that it has appointed Lars-Christian Svensen as Chief Commercial Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS effective December 1.  

Svensen, who is based in Oslo, most recently worked for Western Bulk, an asset-light dry bulk operator, where he was responsible for South Atlantic and U.S. Gulf chartering operations.

Ulrik Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS, said, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Lars-Christian to our team. His proven experience managing a chartering environment that leveraged digitalization, analytics and risk management aligns with Golden Ocean’s approach and will help to further our high-quality chartering operations.”

Svensen said, “I am very pleased to join Golden Ocean, one of the world’s largest owners and operators of large-sized vessels. The company’s scale in the Capesize and Panamax segments is a strategic advantage that I hope to further in my new role. I look forward to working with the team to advantage ongoing digitalization and efficiency projects and to contributing to the commercial performance of the fleet.”

