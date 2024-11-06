CT Gateway Terminal wins $34M Grant for Zero-Emissions Equipment

Project will integrate electric assets, charging infrastructure and solar power equipment.



Gateway Terminal in New Haven, CT, an Enstructure company, will receive funding to purchase and install electric equipment through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Ports Program. The grant allocation includes $34,000,000 to purchase electric gantry cranes, material handlers and yard trucks, replace current diesel assets, and install solar panels as part of Enstructure’s progress towards zero emissions targets. Additionally, New London State Pier, where Gateway is the port operator, will receive $5,000,000 through the program to acquire a mobile shore power unit and install shore power infrastructure, enabling docked vessels to connect to the local electric grid to power onboard services instead of running their diesel engines.



“This investment will advance terminal infrastructure and equipment to keep ahead of our sustainability goals, maintain resiliency and enhance efficiency,” said Matthew Satnick, Co-CEO and Chairman of Enstructure. “We are dedicated to integrating sustainable practices throughout our port operations, and this will accelerate our efforts.”



“This milestone investment will make our ports cleaner and healthier – using zero-emission equipment. Stopping air pollution while modernizing and enhancing port facilities is a gigantic win for both our environment and economy. Communities around the ports will have better air and jobs,” said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.



“Our ports are the driving force behind Connecticut’s blue economy, but the diesel-powered equipment we use to move goods through them is polluting nearby communities and taking a toll on public health. By replacing aging, polluting equipment with cleaner, zero-emission alternatives, this $39 million in federal funding will help keep ports in New Haven and New London running smoothly while improving quality of life, creating good-paying jobs, and moving us closer to achieving our climate goals,” said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy.



“In New Haven, Gateway Terminal will be using this funding to replace four aging diesel-powered cranes with all-electric machines, deploy 10 all-electric tractors for terminal drayage services, and install solar infrastructure. These efforts will reduce their reliance on the electric grid and the need for fossil fuel dependency while greatly improving air quality for residents of the City.” said U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro.



“Our nation’s ports are critical to creating opportunity here in America, offering good-paying jobs, moving goods, and powering our economy,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Today’s historic $3 billion investment builds on President Biden’s vision of growing our economy while ensuring America leads in globally competitive solutions of the future. Delivering cleaner technologies and resources to U.S. ports will slash harmful air and climate pollution while protecting people who work in and live nearby ports communities.”



The New Haven project includes the replacement of current diesel-powered assets with new electric equipment and installation of charging infrastructure and solar panels to power equipment. The $34 million investment will support the acquisition of electric assets including a crane, material handles and yard trucks. Along with the equipment purchases, new charging infrastructure will be installed to power and maintain zero-emissions equipment.