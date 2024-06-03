Subscribe
Search

Full LNG Production Restored at Gorgon Facility in Australia

June 3, 2024

© masterskuz55 / Adobe Stock
© masterskuz55 / Adobe Stock

Chevron has resumed full liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Gas facility in Australia, after a mechanical fault caused one production train to go offline in late April.

"Chevron Australia has resumed full LNG production from the Gorgon Gas Facility with the safe re-start of a production train on Wednesday, May 29, following an outage," a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The production train went offline on April 30 due to a turbine fault.

Gorgon exports LNG to customers across Asia and has a domestic gas plant with the capacity to supply 300 terajoules of gas per day to Western Australia.

It has three LNG trains, or production units, with total capacity of 15.6 million metric tons per year.

Chevron owns 47% stake in and operates the Gorgon project. It is co-owned by Exxon Mobil, Shell and Japanese utilities Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas and JERA.


(Reuters - Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Varun H K)

LNG Natural Gas Australia/NZ Liquid Bulk

Related Logistics News

© moofushi / Adobe Stock

US Regulator Seeks New Emissions Data from Venture Global...
© Wojciech Wrzesień / Adobe Stock

Russia Planning New Sea Terminal for LPG Exports to Asia
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

Developer Seeks Permit to Process US Gas in Mexico
In picture (left to right): Lord Mayor of Copenhagen, Sophie Hæstorp Andersen, CEO By & Havn (Copenhagen City and Port Development Agency) Anne Skovbro, CEO CMP Barbara Scheel Agersnap. Image courtesy Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP)

Going 'Green', Ground Broken on Copenhagen’s Cruise Shore...

ClassNK, StormGeo Team on Maritime Decarbonization
Image courtesy Marlink

Marlink Expands Global Service Support Network

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

World Shipping Council Welcomes New SOLAS Regulations

World Shipping Council Welcomes New SOLAS Regulations

Maersk Raises 2024 Guidance on Strong Demand

Maersk Raises 2024 Guidance on Strong Demand

Maersk Faces Significant Port Congestion in Asia, Mediterranean

Maersk Faces Significant Port Congestion in Asia, Mediterranean

Inchcape Shipping Services Acquires Grieg Logistics

Inchcape Shipping Services Acquires Grieg Logistics

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News