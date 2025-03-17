Subscribe
Search

Fujairah: Bunker Fuel Sales Drop to their Lowest Since '21

March 17, 2025

Marine fuel sales in the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah fell in February to their lowest since data started being published in 2021. Credit: Adobe Stock/Yellow Boat
Marine fuel sales in the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah fell in February to their lowest since data started being published in 2021. Credit: Adobe Stock/Yellow Boat

Marine fuel sales in the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah, the world's third-largest bunkering hub, fell in February to their lowest since data started being published in 2021.

Volumes, excluding lubricants, totalled 554,117 cubic metres (about 549,000 metric tons) for February, showed latest Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The decline reflects slower refuelling demand at key bunker ports in the year so far, against a backdrop of global shipping uncertainty. Sales at top bunker port Singapore also softened recently, hitting its lowest in 20 months. 

Volumes at Fujairah fell month-on-month for the key bunker grades, the FOIZ data showed.  

Sales of 380-cst high-sulphur marine fuel dipped 2% from January to about 143,000 cubic metres in February, while low-sulphur marine fuel sales, including low-sulphur fuel oils and marine gasoils, fell 7.2% to about 412,000 cubic metres.

Some demand was diverted to other ports in the region including Khor Fakkan and Jebel Ali, offering more competitive prices in some instances, a Dubai-based trading source said.  

The market share of high-sulphur bunkers narrowed to 26% in February, compared with 29% in January. Low-sulphur bunkers' share widened to 74% versus 71%. 

Fujairah bunker sales by month, in cubic meters:  

Month

Total Sales

M-o-M

Y-o-Y

Jan-24

674,632 

2.4%

6.6%

Feb-24

633,436 

-6.1%

10.7%

Mar-24

700,918 

10.7%

25.2%

Apr-24

638,960 

-8.8%

7.1%

May-24

615,462 

-3.7%

-0.8%

Jun-24

610,765 

-0.8%

0.9%

Jul-24

621,679 

1.8%

-5.7%

Aug-24

656,034 

5.5%

-3.2%

Sep-24

614,929 

-6.3%

-2.2%

Oct-24

635,471 

3.3%

-2.9%

Nov-24

606,042 

-4.6%

-0.7%

Dec-24

606,427 

0.1%

-7.9%

Jan-25 

628,663 

3.7%

-6.8%

Feb-25 * 

554,117 

-11.9%

-12.5%


Breakdown of volumes by grade for Jan-25: 

180cst LSFO

380cst LSFO

MGO

LSMGO 

380cst HSFO 

Lubricants

702

382,303

341

28,176

142,595

4,183

Data source: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights   

(1 cubic metre = 6.29 barrels) 

(1 metric ton = 6.35 barrels for fuel oil) 

(Reuters)

Ports Fuels & Lubes Cargo Green Ports Bunker Fuel

Related Logistics News

Copyright corlaffra/AdobeStock

Chinese Steel Pressured by Tariffs Globally
A render of the Port of Tyne x Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat Image: Port of Tyne, Artemis Technologies

Port of Tyne, Artemis Launch Fully Electric Foiling Pilot...
Image Courtesy Xeneta

Proposed China Vessel Fees Come with Supply Chain Risks
Wes Moore courtesy of Government of Maryland

Port of Baltimore Marks Recovery Milestone
Copyright Studio Porto Sabbia/AdobeStock

LNG Cruise Ship Bunkering Completed at Singapore Cruise...

US Aid Freeze Disrupts Mexican Port Anti-Narcotics Ops

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Anchoring to Digital Ops: Strategies to Modernize Ports via Digitization

Anchoring to Digital Ops: Strategies to Modernize Ports via Digitization

Fujairah: Bunker Fuel Sales Drop to their Lowest Since '21

Fujairah: Bunker Fuel Sales Drop to their Lowest Since '21

CK Hutchison Will Not Hold Earnings Conferences This Week

Cruise Ship Passenger Charged for Alleged Attempt to Smuggle Cocaine into Australia

Cruise Ship Passenger Charged for Alleged Attempt to Smuggle Cocaine into Australia

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Williams welcomes Trump's support of the Constitution Gas Pipeline
Kazakhstan increases oil exports through Baku-Tbilisi - Ceyhan pipeline by February
One tank of jet fuel was damaged by a ship wreckage off the coast of Britain