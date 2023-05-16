Fremantle Ports Strengthens Partnership with Japan

Fremantle Ports said it is seeking out opportunities with Japan to collaborate and expand their trade relationship.

Fremantle Ports CEO Michael Parker and General Manager Strategy, Planning and Performance, Sami Zouad welcomed Consul General of Japan to Western Australia, Yasushi Naito, and Consul Naoki Semmyo, to celebrate 40 years of partnership with the Nagoya Port Authority and identify areas of joint interest for the future.

Parker explained that as part of his organization's Strategic Plan 2027, Fremantle Ports was focused on collaboration as a key driver on innovation, working closely with aligned partners, including Japan.

Zouad expressed how both ports faced similar challenges in adapting to decarbonization and digitization, with Japan showing strong leadership in renewable energy and sustainability, areas Fremantle Ports was keen to explore.

Naito pointed to the strength of Japan’s relationship with WA, noting Premier McGowan’s visit to the country in January and more recent bilateral discussions in the context of the G7 and beyond.

All agreed that booming trades in wheat and other commodities have meant that the bilateral trade relationship is buoyed for now, with strong potential for growth.