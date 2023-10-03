Subscribe
Search

Freeport LNG Seeks to Restart More of Export Plant in Texas

October 3, 2023

© Wojciech Wrzesień / Adobe Stock
© Wojciech Wrzesień / Adobe Stock

U.S. LNG company Freeport LNG sought permission from federal energy regulators to take more steps to return its export plant in Texas to full commercial operation.

Federal approval would allow the plant, which shut for about eight months from June 2022 to February 2023 after a fire, to supply more LNG to global markets ahead of the winter heating season when demand for natural gas soars in the northern hemisphere.

In a filing made available late Monday, Freeport asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to authorize the steps needed to return the plants second dock (Dock 2) to service.

Specifically, Freeport asked FERC to authorize the second phase of its restart process, which includes the "nitrogen cooldown of the Loop 2 LNG rundown piping system and the introduction of hydrocarbons to Loop 2."

Freeport asked if FERC could respond to its request by Oct. 6.

In the first phase of its restart efforts, Freeport returned the three liquefaction trains, two LNG storage tanks (Tanks 1 and 2) and a single LNG berth (Dock 1) to service.

When operating at full power, the three liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG.

The plant, which has had several incidents that caused liquefaction trains to trip over the past few months, has been pulling in an average of 1.9 bcfd of feedgas since late February, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to supply about five million U.S. homes for a day.

(Reuters - Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter)

LNG Cargo

Related Logistics News

Source: DP World

DP World Puts Cars in Containers
© Vladimir / Adobe Stock

Refinery Maintenance Puts a Dent in Russia's Seaborne...
© Brad Nixon / Adobe Stock

Port of Los Angeles Says Cargo Lost During West Coast...
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

US Regains Crown as World's Largest LNG Exporter
© dbvirago / Adobe Stock

US West Coast Ports Gained Market Share After Labor Deal
Source: Maersk

Maersk Finalizes ECO Delivery Deal with Amazon

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Sponsored

Register Now: Challenges and Opportunities of Remote Operations Webinar

Register Now: Challenges and Opportunities of Remote Operations Webinar

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

DP World Puts Cars in Containers

DP World Puts Cars in Containers

Freeport LNG Seeks to Restart More of Export Plant in Texas

Freeport LNG Seeks to Restart More of Export Plant in Texas

Cargill Faces Brazil Criminal Probe

Cargill Faces Brazil Criminal Probe

Major Port Hedland Navigation Project Completed

Major Port Hedland Navigation Project Completed

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News