Four Bodies Recovered from Red Sea Tourist Boat

November 26, 2024

Egypt Red Sea Vicinity (c) lesniewski / Adobestock
Four bodies were recovered on Tuesday from a tourist boat which capsized off Egypt’s Red Sea coast, and rescue teams were still searching for seven missing people, the Red Sea Governorate said in a statement.

Provincial governor Amr Hanafi said rescue teams had found five people alive on Tuesday, two Belgian tourists, one Swiss, one Finn and an Egyptian, bringing the total number of survivors to 33.

The boat, the Sea Story, capsized on Monday near the Sataya Reef while carrying 31 tourists and 13 crew on a multi-day diving trip. It was struck by high waves and sank in five to seven minutes.

Twenty-eight people were rescued with minor injuries on Monday. They are staying in a hotel in Marsa Alam, where authorities are working with embassies to provide assistance and documentation.

Hanafi said the boat had passed its last safety inspection in March with no technical issues reported. Owned by an Egyptian national, the vessel was 34 meters long and had received a one-year safety certificate from the Maritime Safety Authority.

The incident occurred during rough weather conditions. The Egyptian Red Sea Ports Authority reported wave heights of 3-4 meters (10-13 feet) and wind speeds of 34 knots in the area on Sunday, leading to the closure of maritime traffic.

The Sea Story was the second boat to sink in the area this year. A vessel suffered severe damage from strong waves in June, though no casualties were reported.

The Red Sea, renowned for its coral reefs and marine life, is a major hub for Egypt's tourism industry, which plays a critical role in the country's economy.

Government Update Coastal/Inland Marine Casualties

