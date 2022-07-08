28985 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

FLEET and Marubeni Form New Ship Management Company

FLEET Managing Director Kishore Rajvanshy and MMSL Managing Director Tomohiro Endo (Photo: FLEET)

Ship management company Fleet Management Limited (FLEET), part of the Caravel Group, said it has launched a new integrated ship management unit – MaruFleet Management Pte Ltd – in Singapore in collaboration with MMSL Pte. Ltd. (MMSL), a Singapore subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation. MaruFleet will provide dedicated ship management services to MMSL. 

Kishore Rajvanshy, FLEET Managing Director, said the relationship between FLEET and Marubeni began in 2014 when FLEET began to manage MMSL’s first Supramax bulk carrier, Crimson Queen. This has expanded to seven ships as of early 2022.

“MaruFleet will exclusively service and be tailored to Marubeni’s requirements,” Rajvanshy said

Tomohiro Endo, Managing Director of MMSL, said that MMSL has 10 years’ experience in own ship management, and now it’s time to step up to the next stage with MaruFleet to meet higher safety and environmental requirements.

