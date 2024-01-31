US-flag Great Lakes Shipping Up 6.5% in 2023

Cargo volumes moved by U.S.-flag Great Lakes freighters in 2023 increased 6.5% compared to 2022, according to latest figures from trade group the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA).

The 81.4 million tons of cargo transported by the U.S. laker fleet 2023 was 1.2% above the fleet’s five-year average, LCA said.

Iron ore cargos totaled 42.4 million tons, an increase of 13.4% compared to a year earlier, while limestone shipments increased by 3.9% to 24.6 million tons. Sand shipments increased by 12.4%.

Coal cargos were down 9.7% to 8.4 million tons. Salt and grain cargos were down by 5.8% and 11.8%, respectively.

Cement shipments were a near match to 2022 at 3.7 million tons.

(Source: Lake Carriers’ Association)