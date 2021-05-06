28864 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

May 6, 2021

Finnlines Names Pippingsköld Deputy CEO

(Photo: Finnlines)

Finnish shipping company Finnlines has appointed Tom Pippingsköld as vice president and deputy CEO. In this new position Pippingsköld serves as the deputy to the president and CEO.

Pippingsköld has been CFO of the ro-ro and passenger shipping operator since October 1, 2013. He will continue in his current position and is in charge of the group’s finance, administration, legal, human resources, communications and IT functions.

Finnlines, part of the Italian-based Grimaldi Group, said Pippingsköld is a member of the executive committee and reports to the president and CEO, Emanuele Grimaldi.

