Friday, October 29, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 28, 2021

Finnlines to Debut Larger Ship on Kapellskär - Naantali Route

Port of Kapellskär. Photo: Stockholms Hamnar/Per-Erik Adamsson

Finnlines will introduce a larger vessel on the Kapellskär – Långnäs – Naantali route on January 27, 2022, increasing cargo footage capacity by an additional 1200 meters. 

The larger RoPax ferry MS Europalink will replace the current MS Finnfellow on the route. MS Europalink is 219m long and can carry 500 passengers, and has a total cargo footage capacity of 4,200m. MS Europalink will operate on the route together with the vessel MS Finnswan, making 14 calls a week at Port of Kapellskär.

“It is very positive that our RoRo customer is continuing to expand and develop at Port of Kapellskär. We have a long-standing and good collaboration with Finnlines, which means we are able to develop side-by-side,” said Peter Lundman, Technical Operations Manager at Port of Kapellskär.

Port of Kapellskär is one of Sweden’s largest and most important freight transport ports and has grown steadily for a long time. A total footage of 3.5 million meters of goods are transported via the port each year.

Ports of Stockholm is Sweden’s third-largest freight transport port. The Port of Kapellskär currently handles 50 percent of Ports of Stockholm’s ferry freight to and from Finland and Estonia.

