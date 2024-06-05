Subscribe
Search

Final Truss Blocking Fort McHenry Federal Channel Removed

June 5, 2024

Source: Keybridgeresponse2024
Source: Keybridgeresponse2024

Ten weeks after the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, salvage crews successfully removed the final large steel truss segment blocking the 700-foot-wide Fort McHenry Federal Channel on June 3-4.

Using concrete breakers, underwater surveys, and oxyacetylene torches, they separated tons of concrete roadway, cable, and steel rebar from "Section 4C" while removing debris with clamshell dredges.

On May 20, Unified Command had cleared the Federal Channel to a width of 400 feet and a depth of 50 feet, allowing deep-draft commercial vessels to access the Port of Baltimore. Full restoration is projected by June 8-10.

In the early morning of March 26, the ship, the Dali, lost power and crashed into a bridge support, sending the span into the Patapsco River, with a major portion draped over the Dali's bow. Six construction workers were killed.

Ports Salvage

Related Logistics News

© tuastockphoto / Adobe Stock

Cocaine Seized from Container at Port of Gemlik
(Photo: Konecranes)

Copenhagen Malmö Port Adds New Straddle Carriers
(Photo: Port Houston)

Port Houston Posts Double Digit Box Growth
(Photo: Port of Hamburg)

Port of Hamburg Offering Shore Power for Containerships
(Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

Port of Los Angeles Nets $58 Million for Harbor...
© Tanya / Adobe Stock

Worker Dies in Accident at Peru's Chancay Megaport Project

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions
Fernstrum

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Final Truss Blocking Fort McHenry Federal Channel Removed

Final Truss Blocking Fort McHenry Federal Channel Removed

China Solidifying Lead in Global Electrolyzer Market

China Solidifying Lead in Global Electrolyzer Market

MOL and Volvo Penta Developing Full-electric 4X4 RoRo Tractors

MOL and Volvo Penta Developing Full-electric 4X4 RoRo Tractors

Public-private Partnership to Build $635 Million Port Terminal in Delaware

Public-private Partnership to Build $635 Million Port Terminal in Delaware

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News