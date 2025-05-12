Subscribe
Fairbanks Morse Defense Announces New CEO

May 12, 2025

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) is proud to announce Steve Pykett as he takes the helm as Chief Executive Officer. Credit: Fairbanks Morse Defense
Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) is proud to announce Steve Pykett as he takes the helm as Chief Executive Officer. This transition marks a new chapter as the company continues to build on its legacy and drive forward into new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Steve succeeds George Whittier, whose five-year tenure as CEO has left an indelible mark on FMD. Under George's guidance, the company experienced significant growth, bolstered by a strong foundation of the core values of Integrity, Velocity, and Teamwork. FMD thanks George for his leadership and dedication.

Steve Pykett’s background in aerospace and defense manufacturing positions him as a dynamic leader for this next phase. Previously serving as President of Investment Castings at Precision Castparts Corp, Steve oversaw a $3 billion global operation with more than 30 international sites and 7,000 employees. Throughout his tenure, he made contributions to delivering components for mission-critical aerospace and defense platforms. His resume also includes leadership roles at L3Harris, GKN Aerospace, and Rolls-Royce.

At Fairbanks Morse Defense, Steve will focus on advancing the company’s mission of ensuring Freedom of the Seas while driving sustainable expansion and innovation. His expertise will help propel FMD forward into a new era.

People And Company News

