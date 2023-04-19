Subscribe
Search

Oil Exports from Russia's Western Ports Hit 4-year High

April 19, 2023

© ROMAN DZIUBALO / Adobe Stock
© ROMAN DZIUBALO / Adobe Stock

Oil loadings from Russia's key western ports in April will rise to the highest level since 2019, above 2.4 million barrels per day (bpd) despite Moscow's pledge to cut output, trading and shipping sources said.

Russian crude exports and transit from the ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk in Arpil will rise above 10 million tonnes, up from 9.7 million tonnes in March.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Feb. 10 that Russia would reduce production by 500,000 bpd in March, then in early April promised to extend cuts until the end of the year.


(Reuters - Reporting by Reuters)

Tankers Energy Russia Oil Asia Cargo Liquid Bulk

Related Logistics News

© mustafaoncul / Adobe Stock

Iraq's Northern Oil Exports Stuck on Turkey Negotiations
© Andrey Sharpilo / Adobe Stock

Biden Admin Greenlights LNG Exports from Alaska LNG...
(Photo: Vitol)

Finland’s New Inkoo Terminal Accepts First LNG
(Photo: Port Houston)

Port Houston Sees Import Volumes Begin to Slow
(Photo: APM Terminals)

Two New Berths Planned at Vietnam's Lach Huyen Port
©Port of Aberdeen

Port of Aberdeen Banks on Offshore Wind for Future Growth


Trending Logistics News

© helivideo / Adobe Stock

Big Investors Amp Up California's Port Truck-charging Plan
Technology
© dbvirago / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM Offers $5.5 Billion for Bollore Logistics Unit
Intermodal

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

Rijeka Gateway Set to Receive High-tech Remote-controlled Cranes

Rijeka Gateway Set to Receive High-tech Remote-controlled Cranes

Logistics News

Oil Exports from Russia's Western Ports Hit 4-year High

Oil Exports from Russia's Western Ports Hit 4-year High

Valenciaport Calls for Tenders for East Dock Remodel

Valenciaport Calls for Tenders for East Dock Remodel

Maintenance Dredging at the Port of Weipa to Begin in May

Maintenance Dredging at the Port of Weipa to Begin in May

New Refrigerated Container Facility Opens in Sydney

New Refrigerated Container Facility Opens in Sydney

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News