WMU Explores Potential of Synchromodality to Transform Freight Logistics

August 29, 2023

Source: WMU
The World Maritime University (WMU) has released a pre-study report entitled Synchromodality as a Prospective Digitalization Scheme for Freight Logistics.

The study explores the potential of digital technologies and synchromodality to transform the freight logistics industry by streamlining information flow, increasing the flexibility of transportation routes, and creating a more effective and efficient freight logistics system.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of the industry’s needs and challenges and to formulate a proficient policy framework in response, the study focuses on the concept of synchromodality which involves the harmonization of different freight logistics modalities.

The report offered a working definition of synchromodality:

“Synchromodality is an operational concept applicable to freight logistics for the purpose of adding value to customers by organizing and utilizing resources in an effective and efficient way, that can be achieved through facilitating integration amongst stakeholders along the logistics chain and enhancing their operational visibility and flexibility.”

The study advocates that policymakers allocate considerable resources to invest in digital infrastructure and establish standardized data protocols to foster collaborative partnerships. In addition, recommendations are included for logistics service providers regarding pivoting their strategies on generating customer value, nurturing collaborative ecosystems, and enhancing human capital in the context of data-centric methodologies.

The pre-study report presents synchromodality as a way to increase operational efficiency through optimal utilization of transportation resources, improving environmental sustainability, and enhancing customer satisfaction. Proposed future areas to explore regarding synchromodality in practice include:

·   Enhancing digital infrastructure for greater freight logistics services

·   Striving for seamless integration of all stakeholders in freight logistics chains

·   Facilitating technology adoption in the freight logistics network.

The project was funded by Sweden’s Trafikverket, also known as the Swedish Transport Administration, and was supported by various logistics companies, shippers and academic organizations.

