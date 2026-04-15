marine link image
Subscribe
Search

Exmar Launches FSRU Conversion Work for Dutch LNG Terminal

April 15, 2026

(Credit: Exmar)
(Credit: Exmar)

Exmar said it has launched conversion works for a new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to support the expansion of the EemsEnergyTerminal in the Netherlands.

The move follows the signing of a conditional charter agreement covering both the extension of the existing Eemshaven LNG FSRU and a newly converted unit, with EemsEnergyTerminal expected to take a conditional final investment decision in the first half of 2026.

Exmar said it has secured a dual-fuel diesel electric membrane LNG carrier for the conversion and has begun engineering activities, including ordering a regasification plant with a capacity of 750 million standard cubic feet per day.

The project is aimed at supporting continued operations at the terminal, which is expected to operate with two FSRUs owned and operated by Exmar.

The converted unit will be positioned alongside the existing Eemshaven LNG facility, with the combined setup expected to deliver around 190,000 cubic meters of LNG storage capacity and total regasification capacity of 1,350 million standard cubic feet per day.

“By starting these works for the FSRU conversion, Exmar and EemsEnergyTerminal continue to work towards an improved LNG import solution for Europe’s energy security. This project reinforces Exmar’s unique experience in floating LNG infrastructure,” said Carl-Antoine Saverys, CEO of Exmar.

Technology Offshore Ports LNG Vessels Coastal/Inland Industry News Activity FSRU Infrastructure Terminal

Related Logistics News

Illustration (Credit: Port of Antwerp)

Oil Spill Forces Partial Shipping Halt at Port of Antwerp
(Credit: Port of Los Angeles)

US Grants $70M to Port of Los Angeles for Maintenance...
© AD Ports Group

Noatum Ports Safaga Terminal Receives Three STS, Six RTG...
Source: IMO

IMO Facilitation Committee Approves Digitalization...
(Credit: MOL)

MOL, Hitachi to Develop Floating Data Centers from Used...
(Credit: Ust-Luga Company)

Blaze Hits Russia’s Ust-Luga Oil Port Following Drone...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
Fernstrum News
marine link image

Sponsored

Why More Material Handling Fleets Are Trading Diesel for the Power and Savings of Propane

Why More Material Handling Fleets Are Trading Diesel for the Power and Savings of Propane
marine link image

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports
marine link image

Logistics News

Exmar Launches FSRU Conversion Work for Dutch LNG Terminal

Exmar Launches FSRU Conversion Work for Dutch LNG Terminal

Report: Over 20 Commercial Ships Transit Hormuz

Report: Over 20 Commercial Ships Transit Hormuz

CMA CGM Acquires Fattal Group

CMA CGM Acquires Fattal Group

Democratic Republic of Congo Copper Exports Fall 15%, Cobalt Rebounds

Democratic Republic of Congo Copper Exports Fall 15%, Cobalt Rebounds

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Gulf crisis affects Australian and New Zealand companies, from airlines to banks
As the Middle East conflict shakes markets, global companies are delaying IPOs and cutting dividends.
Williams CEO: PA-NY Constitution natgas pipeline could be operational as early as 2027