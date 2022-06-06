Esteban Guerra Named BND Commission Chairman

Brownsville Navigation District (BND) Commissioner Esteban Guerra was unanimously appointed to serve as chairman of the BND Board of Commissioners during the board’s regular meeting held Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Guerra serves as chairman alongside BND Vice Chairman Ralph Cowen and BND Secretary of the Board John Wood, also unanimously appointed to serve as part of the executive board. Commissioners John Reed and Sergio Tito Lopez round out the board as assistant secretaries.

Wood, Commissioner Place 2, and Guerra, Commissioner Place 4, were re-elected to the board in the BND election on May 7. During the swearing-in ceremony, Wood was administered the Oath of Office by his son Frank Wood while Guerra was administered the Oath of Office by State District Judge Gabriela Garcia.

A longtime civic and community leader, Commissioner Wood was first elected to serve the BND in 2014. In addition to his experience as a licensed real estate broker and entrepreneur, he has previously served the City of Brownsville and Cameron County Commissions.

Guerra was elected to the BND in 2018 and chairs the BND Economic Development Committee. He provides an international perspective and vast business experience to the commission.

The BND is the elected authority for the Port of Brownsville in Brownsville, Texas, setting policy and financial decisions for the port.