Erma First gets AIP for Onboard Carbon Capture System

Erma First received Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV for its amine absorption-based Onboard Carbon Capture (OCC) system, which was put to the test onboard a RoRo ship.

The system uses amine absorption technology and a proprietary amine solvent to absorb CO2 from flue gases. When heated, the chemical reaction that occurs reverses the absorption and separates the CO2 from the solvent. The CO2 that is released is subsequently liquified and stored under cryogenic conditions onboard and the regenerated solvent can be re-used, creating a highly efficient regenerative OCC process.