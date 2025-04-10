AI-Enabled Container Terminal Gate Operational at Port of Osaka

Mitsubishi Logisnext has delivered a new AI-function container terminal gate to Dream Island Container Terminal in the Port of Osaka, Japan.

The new gate is installed at the Port of Osaka's Yumeshima Container Terminal (DICT).

The gate system uses a 5G handheld terminals that can be operated in conjunction with computers in the administrative office to confirm the information on the containers arriving and leaving the terminal, and the trailers to transport them, instead of the conventional method of paper documents and visual inspection of the physical containers.

The system greatly reduces workloads and shortens working time with automatic inputting of image data using handheld terminals, and an AI identification system using two overhead cameras installed at the gate.

In addition, for the operation of the system, client-specific applications that previously needed to be installed on a computer have been adapted for browsers, enhancing operability and compatibility, and allowing for greater flexibility when modifying applications or updating the system in the future.



