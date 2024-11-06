Subscribe
ECOsubsea's Next-Gen Hull Cleaning Robot is Ready for Action

November 6, 2024

ECOsubsea's sustainable hull-cleaning service vessel alongside the products tanker Maersk Callao in the Singapore anchorage. Image courtesy ECOsubsea
ECOsubsea launched its Ultra High Efficiency Hull Cleaning Service (UHEHCS) in Singapore, introducing its new ROV. According to the company, tests showed the ROV operates 10 times faster than conventional cleaning methods. "We cleaned a fully laden capesize vessel, with an 18-m draft, in just four hours," said ECOsubsea CEO Tor Østervold.

Golden Ocean’s Head of Global Operations, Tord Brath, said: "ECOsubsea’s ROV demonstrated impressive speeds and enhanced safety with minimal human intervention. This innovation exemplifies how efficient solutions align with sustainability goals, making it a forward-thinking choice for shipping companies."

ECOsubsea completed its debut commercial clean on the Odfjell tanker Bow Cedar in two hours. "Deployment time from docking alongside Bow Cedar to starting cleaning operation was about seven minutes," Østervold noted.

The ROV’s efficiency enables hull cleaning during bunkering without prolonging port stays. "Our ROV operates in over 2 knots of current, where divers face extreme hazards at even 1 knot," Østervold said. "This efficiency gap offers major time and cost benefits."

Odfjell Tankers’ Port Captain for Asia Pacific, Odd Arne Hansen, said "Increased efficiency due to operational speed; ability to work in conditions unsafe for divers; reduced risk to personnel; increased fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and lower environmental impact through sediment collection and filtration."

The company chartered Eng Hup Shipping’s largest vessel, extensively modifying it with a purpose-built ROV Launch & Recovery System (LARS), operator station and a 75-cbm filtration unit. ECOsubsea is also collaborating with waste-management firm Mencast to process collected biowaste.

With more than 5,000 ships signed up for cleaning during the initial licensing period, ECOsubsea aims to establish a global network of ROVs. 

"Conventional hull cleaning has been a transactional service with varied quality. We aim to be the one-stop shop for sustainable hull cleaning, delivering consistent quality worldwide," Østervold said.

(From left) Tor Østervold and Klaus Østervold of ECOsubsea, Arne-Kjetil Lian (Department Manager for Innovation Norway, Singapore), Kenneth Lim (Assistand Chief Executive at the MPA), Leif Trana, Norway's Ambassador to Singapore, and Ole Christian Troland and Silje English of ECOsubsea. Image courtesy ECOsubsea

Technology Robotics ROV Hull Cleaning Green Ports

Liebherr Crane 50 years CREDIT Liebherr

(Photo: STAX Engineering)

(Photo: Cavotec)

(Photo: Port of Newcastle)

X-DF-P brings initial LPG capability for WinGD's X-DF-A ammonia-fuelled engines. Image courtesy WinGD

