Econowind Transitions into Deepsea Market with 5-Series VentoFoil

Dutch wind-assisted ship propulsion specialist Econowind is moving into the deepsea market with the launch of its new 5-series VentoFoil, a larger steel suction wing system for oceangoing vessels. Unveiled last week in Heeg, the 30-meter model is based on the same principles as the company’s successful 3-series wing.

The 5-series targets deepsea owners and operators looking for practical ways to cut fuel consumption and improve regulatory compliance. The launch is the next step for Econowind, after selling more than 150 suction wings across a broad range of vessel types and trades. After gaining traction in shortsea and regional shipping markets, the Dutch company is now setting its sights on larger vessels and longer trading patterns, where the fuel-saving potential of wind-assisted ship propulsion becomes even more compelling.

The first 5-series unit will be installed on a Boomsma Shipping vessel this summer, giving the new model its commercial debut.

To support its move into deepsea shipping, Econowind is also organizing production in the Far East, close to where a large share of the world’s new vessels are being built. The aim is to bring manufacturing closer to major shipbuilding hubs and make it easier for owners and yards to integrate the larger VentoFoil units into newbuild projects.

Econowind’s VentoFoil uses boundary-layer suction technology to generate additional thrust from wind, reducing the power required from the main engine.