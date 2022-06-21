Eastern Launches R.B. Weeks Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) on Friday launched the R.B. Weeks, the second trailing suction hopper dredge the Florida shipbuilder has constructed for Weeks Marine, Inc.

The R.B. Weeks is named in honor of Richard B. Weeks, a co-founder of Weeks Marine and married to Magdalen Weeks, the namesake of the sister vessel Magdalen, built by Eastern and delivered in 2017.

The new 356-foot trailing suction hopper dredge is being constructed at ESG’s Allanton Shipyard and has a hopper capacity of 8,550 cubic yards. The vessel outfitting and trials will be conducted at Eastern’s Port St. Joe Facility for an on-time delivery in 2023.

In nearly all respects, the R.B. Weeks is identical to the Magdalen. The vessel includes an electrical power, propulsion, and dredge machinery package by Royal IHC, Wabtec Tier IV engines, along with several accommodation and crew comfort upgrades.

“Eastern Shipbuilding Group has enjoyed a strong partnership with Weeks Marine, Inc’s. team over multiple projects, and we are proud to build another dredge vessel that will enhance our waterways and restore our coastlines,” said Joey D’Isernia, president of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc.

“We are excited to see the launch of our newest trailing suction hopper dredge, the R.B. Weeks, which will join her sister vessel in various dredging activities primarily aiding the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to maintain ports, harbors and other waterways to ensure ship navigation is possible,” said Eric Ellefsen, president, Weeks Marine, Inc. “These two vessels have an equivalent hopper size and pumping capacity, and we look forward to utilizing the R.B. Weeks, putting her to work deepening shipping lanes, nourishing beaches lost to erosion and completing coastal restoration due to storm damage.”

ESG Hull#: 258

Dimensions (Overall): 356’ x 79’-6”’x 27’-3”

Designer: Royal IHC

Main Engines: (2) Wabtec 16V250 MDC IMOIII/EPA Tier 4

Main Propulsion: (2) Wartsila CPP in Nozzles

Reduction Gears: (4) Siemens (Flender)

Bow Thruster: (1) Wartsila Fixed Pitch Tunnel Unit

Main Generators: (2) Hyundai

Auxiliary Generator: (1) Wabtec 6L250 MDC IMOIII/EPA Tier 4 / Hyundai

Emergency Generator: (1) Caterpillar C18 IMOII/EPA Tier 3

Classification: Lloyd’s Register, 100A1 Hopper Dredger, LMC, UMS

Flag & Regulatory: USA, USCG

Hopper Capacity: 8,550 yd³ (6540m3)

Accommodations: 26 Person