Eaglestar Welcomes Its First Female Ship Master

Eaglestar Marine Holdings on Wednesday welcomed Captain Eezmaira Sazzea binti Shaharuzzaman as the company’s first Malaysian female ship

Master.

Captain Eezmaira Sazzea was among the first group of Malaysian women selected to pursue professional maritime training in Akademi Laut Malaysia (ALAM, also known as the Malaysian Maritime Academy) when the academy first opened its door to female cadets’ intake

back in 2006.

She graduated from ALAM in 2011 with a Diploma in Nautical Studies and has been sailing as an Eaglestar officer for the past 10 years.

Her maiden voyage as a Captain began on August 13, 2021, as she took over the command of Seri Bijaksana, a 153,000 cbm LNG carrier.

As Master, she’s in charge of the overall navigation, operations, and safety of her crew, vessel, and cargo.

Captain Eezmaira Sazzea said:"I am very grateful and honored to be the first Malaysian female Master Mariner in Eaglestar and it will certainly be an exciting journey for me in this new role. I hope that this will inspire my fellow women seafarers, to strive for greater accomplishments as we

continue to add value to the global maritime industry.”

Captain Peter Liew, Managing Director & CEO of Eaglestar said, “We are incredibly proud to have appointed Captain Eezmaira Sazzea as our first-ever female Captain for Malaysia. Eaglestar believes in fostering a dynamic and inclusive workplace for all our employees at sea and shore,

and this includes providing equal opportunity es and empowering our female seafarers to risetogether with the workforce and realise their fullest potential. We look forward to her future successes in leading her crew in the years ahead and we hope that this accomplishment will pave

the way for more female seafarers to follow in her footsteps.”



