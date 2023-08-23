Subscribe
Search

Dutra Wins $9.6 Million Contract for Dredging in Brooklyn

August 23, 2023

(File photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
(File photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

The Dutra Group, based in San Rafael, Calif., has been awarded a contract to perform maintenance dredging in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The $9,639,000 firm-fixed-price contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New York District. Dutra was one of four bidders for the project.

The project includes maintenance dredging of Red Hook Flats Anchorage, New York Harbor (Federal Navigation Project) to depths of -35, -40 and -45 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) plus 2 feet of allowable overdepth.

USACE said the contractor will remove approximately 500,000 cubic yards of material from the critical shoal areas, located within the Red Hook Flats Anchorage.

Work is estimated to be completed by January 8, 2024.

Dredging Coastal/Inland North America Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

(Image: Sempra Infrastructure)

Great Lakes Wins Dredging Contract for Port Arthur LNG...
© Bryan / Adobe Stock

Great Lakes Awarded Lower Miss Dredging Contract
Source: Svitzer Australia

Svitzer Australia Appoints New Managing Director
(Photo: Valenciaport)

Valenciaport Puts Out Tender for Dock Electrification
© Nilima / Adobe Stock

Western Canada Dock Workers Vote to Accept Contract Offer
(Image: Damen Shipyards Group)

UK Dredging Orders Unique Water Injection Dredger

Interview

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Insight

Shippers Bet on Green Methanol to Cut Emissions, Supply Lags

Shippers Bet on Green Methanol to Cut Emissions, Supply Lags

Video

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Logistics News

Port of Los Angeles Cargo Volumes Slip in July

Port of Los Angeles Cargo Volumes Slip in July

Dutra Wins $9.6 Million Contract for Dredging in Brooklyn

Dutra Wins $9.6 Million Contract for Dredging in Brooklyn

Great Lakes Wins Dredging Contract for Port Arthur LNG Project

Great Lakes Wins Dredging Contract for Port Arthur LNG Project

Russia Hits Grain Facilities at Ukrainian Danube River Port

Russia Hits Grain Facilities at Ukrainian Danube River Port

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News