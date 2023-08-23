Dutra Wins $9.6 Million Contract for Dredging in Brooklyn

The Dutra Group, based in San Rafael, Calif., has been awarded a contract to perform maintenance dredging in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The $9,639,000 firm-fixed-price contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New York District. Dutra was one of four bidders for the project.

The project includes maintenance dredging of Red Hook Flats Anchorage, New York Harbor (Federal Navigation Project) to depths of -35, -40 and -45 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) plus 2 feet of allowable overdepth.

USACE said the contractor will remove approximately 500,000 cubic yards of material from the critical shoal areas, located within the Red Hook Flats Anchorage.

Work is estimated to be completed by January 8, 2024.