Dumont Takes the Helm at Cal Maritime

Michael J. Dumont started his tenure as interim president of California State University (CSU) Maritime Academy.

Aside from service as a reserve military officer, Dumont was a senior executive in several agencies of the Federal government. Earlier in his career he was a litigation attorney with a private law firm representing aviation and maritime businesses, municipal governments, and institutions of higher education. He later served with the U.S. Department of Justice where he handled aviation and admiralty litigation before leading major white-collar criminal investigations. Since leaving government service, Dumont has served as a strategy consultant to higher education and the tech sector.

Dumont earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine, a Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School, a Master of Science from the National War College, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.