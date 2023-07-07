Subscribe
Search

Dumont Takes the Helm at Cal Maritime

July 7, 2023

Michael J. Dumont (Photo: California State University (CSU) Maritime Academy)
Michael J. Dumont (Photo: California State University (CSU) Maritime Academy)

Michael J. Dumont started his tenure as interim president of California State University (CSU) Maritime Academy.

Aside from service as a reserve military officer, Dumont was a senior executive in several agencies of the Federal government. Earlier in his career he was a litigation attorney with a private law firm representing aviation and maritime businesses, municipal governments, and institutions of higher education. He later served with the U.S. Department of Justice where he handled aviation and admiralty litigation before leading major white-collar criminal investigations. Since leaving government service, Dumont has served as a strategy consultant to higher education and the tech sector.

Dumont earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine, a Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School, a Master of Science from the National War College, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

People & Company News Jobs news Jobs Universities

Related Logistics News

Cross section view of the VCR system. Image courtesy NYK

Engine Air Compression System Boosts Fuel Efficiency 3-6%
Austal USA promoted Christy Taylor to the newly established position of Chief Operating Officer for Transformation. Photo courtesy Austal USA

Taylor Named Austal USA COO for Transformation
© W.Scott McGill / Adobe Stock

U.S. House Committee Green-Lights Strong Funding - WCI
William P. Doyle (File photo: Maryland Port Administration)

Doyle Returns to Lead Dredging Contractors of America
Nixu Board gives recommendation supporting DNV’s tender offer, in Helsinki in February 2023. From left: Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO at DNV; Liv Hovem, CEO of DNV’s Accelerator; Teemu Salmi, CEO at Nixu; Jari Nisk, Chairman of the Board at Nixu. Image courtesy DNV

DNV Acquires Nixu
(Photo: USACE)

Dredging: Keeping the Mississippi Open

Interview

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Insight

Global Container Freight Stuck in Doldrums

Global Container Freight Stuck in Doldrums

Video

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Logistics News

Dumont Takes the Helm at Cal Maritime

Dumont Takes the Helm at Cal Maritime

NYK Trials Biofuel on Wood Chip Carrier

NYK Trials Biofuel on Wood Chip Carrier

Tidalis Deploys New VTS at Port of Tyne

Tidalis Deploys New VTS at Port of Tyne

Canada's First LNG Terminal in 'Encouraging' Talks with British Columbia on Electrification

Canada's First LNG Terminal in 'Encouraging' Talks with British Columbia on Electrification

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News