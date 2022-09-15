duisport and Port of Antwerp-Bruges Partner on Energy Transition, Infrastructure

duisport and Port of Antwerp-Bruges signed a long-term cooperation agreement establishing avenues for cooperation on energy transition, hinterland connections and infrastructure as the partners aim to help stabilize and improve supply chains between Germany and Belgium and within Europe

duisport CEO Markus Bangen and Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, sealed the far-reaching partnership in the presence of Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon. North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Transport, Oliver Krischer, as well as the Vice-Mayor of the City of Antwerp and President of the Board of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Annick De Ridder, attended the event, as did Josef Hovenjürgen, Parliamentary State Secretary in the Ministry for Home Affairs, Municipal Affairs, Building and Digitization of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Supply chain for hydrogen

The European energy system will increasingly focus on sustainable energy sources, with green hydrogen carriers playing a crucial role. The development of solutions for the import, storage and distribution of green hydrogen in various forms is therefore one of the main strategic pillars of the cooperation between the two ports. The goal is to build an international supply chain for hydrogen in which both partners become central hydrogen hubs for Europe.

To achieve this goal, duisport and Port of Antwerp-Bruges will aim to establish a high-frequency rail shuttle in addition to planned pipeline connections and establish rail as a "rolling pipeline". The expansion of the hinterland network, the promotion of sustainable multimodal transport connections, and the steady shift to environmentally friendly modes of transport are substantial for the realization of the energy transition.

The development of environmentally friendly port handling equipment is also part of the joint agreement as both ports target climate neutrality by 2050.

Expansion of the Future Network

For duisport, the cooperation with Port of Antwerp-Bruges marks a step in the expansion of its future network. Similar agreements were already concluded with the ports of Rotterdam and Amsterdam in May and June of this year.

"Our ports have a key role in their regions as leading logistics and industrial centers and are already linked by various multimodal connections. Against the background of the current global challenges, it is only logical that we sustainably strengthen our European partner network and cooperate even more closely," said duisport CEO Markus Bangen.

Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, said, “To realize the ambitious plan to become a climate neutral continent, we have to guarantee the European industry reliable and secure access to renewable energy sources. The import, transmission and distribution of green molecules needs short, mid and long term solutions. Developing a robust multimodal supply system will be fundamental to make the change happen. And we are pleased that duisport and Port of Antwerp-Bruges are combining forces to that end."