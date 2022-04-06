28958 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 6, 2022

Dredging Commences in Port of Alaska

(Photo: USACE)

(Photo: USACE)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District announced dredging in the Port of Alaska commenced on April 1.

Seasonal dredging of the waterway aims to address heavy shoaling at the fuel docks and Terminal 3, the Corps said.

Since the 1960s, the district has operated a dredge at the Port of Alaska to keep Cook Inlet safe for navigation by clearing built-up sediments on the seafloor that prevent large ships from coming through.

This year’s vessel, the Westport, a 2,000-cubic-yard hopper dredge operated by Manson Construction, will clear up to 1.1 million cubic yards of material to assist the estimated 2,400 to 2,600 cargo containers that arrive at the port each week to keep stores supplied with consumer goods.

Related News

The GUH made several key senior leadership appointments to move forward its mission. L to R: Kirstin Gove, Trish Banks and Jacqui Taylor. Photo courtesy GUH

Global Underwater Hub Announces Appointments

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

 © Pixavril / Adobe Stock

P&O Ferries Sacks 800 Staff, Threatening Union Standoff

 The (current) world’s largest floating offshore wind farm; Kincardine. Sitting off north east Scotland, it has 9.5MW turbines on semisubmersible type foundations moored to the seabed. Photo from Cobra Group.

Offshore Renewable Energy: A Port Puzzle for Floating Offshore Wind

 © alexhitrov / Adobe Stock

Marine Insurers Extend High-risk Area to All Russian Waters

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Staff Captain

● N/A

2nd ETO

● N/A

Chief Officers

● N/A

Fitter

● N/A

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int