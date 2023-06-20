Doyle Returns to Lead Dredging Contractors of America

The Dredging Contractors of America (DCA) announced William P. Doyle will return to lead the trade association as chief executive officer and executive director.

Doyle, a well-known figure in the U.S. maritime industry, most recently served nearly three years as the executive director of Maryland Port Administration, overseeing the six state-owned marine terminals at the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore. He resigned from the position on June 16.

Doyle previously served as CEO for the DCA, and two terms as a U.S. Federal Maritime Commissioner, twice unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate. A graduate of Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Doyle is a marine engineer, attorney and lieutenant, U.S. Navy Reserve (ret.), having sailed as officer in the U.S. Merchant Marine for 10 years. He also serves as a member of the Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee, which advises the U.S. secretary of transportation on maritime transportation issues.

DCA is a non-profit trade association that represents the interests of the U.S. dredging and marine construction industry. The trade group's board of directors unanimously voted to approve Doyle as CEO and executive director on June 19.

“I am truly thrilled to be getting back into the private sector with DCA and working with these outstanding entrepreneurs in the dredging industry – these are the people and companies that keep our ports in the United States of America open, our beaches nourished, and they excavate the material for beneficial and innovative use projects – they work non-stop, around the clock,” Doyle said. “The dredging industry is the foundation to economic prosperity in the United States. Larger ships now more than ever visit our ports because of the expanded Panama and Suez canals. None of these ships would be able to dock in America but for the important work that dredging companies do to deepen and maintain our harbors, channels, ports and inland waterways.”

“On behalf of the Dredging Contractors of America Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce that Mr. William “Bill” Doyle has been named chief executive officer and executive director of the DCA,” said DCA board president Stephen Tobin, COO at Massachusetts-based Cashman Dredging. “Since departing the DCA in 2020, Bill has been a strong advocate for the maritime and dredging industry. Our association is extremely excited to have Bill back as our leader. We strongly believe that he is the type of leadership needed as we continue with our core mission to develop solutions that protect the Jones Act, promote the private fleet, and create a strong national dredging program.”

Fred Paup, DCA vice president and chairman of the board for Seattle-based Manson Construction, said, “I am ecstatic for Bill to advocate with DCA in support of the Jones Act and use the industry dredges first. Bill’s energy and command of the issues makes him the right choice to lead our organization during one of the biggest recapitalizations in our industry’s history.”

Harry Stewart, DCA vice president and president & CEO of San Rafael-based Dutra Group, said, “The Dutra Group is pleased to welcome Bill Doyle as the new CEO and Executive Director of the Dredging Contractors of America. Bill’s long experience in both the government and private sector make him uniquely qualified to fill the position.” Mr. Stewart continued, “Bill is a recognized leader and understands the critical role that U.S. maritime plays in driving our economy, international trade, and supporting our national security. Bill’s unique knowledge and energy are perfectly suited to tackling the challenges the private U.S. dredging industry and maritime in general face now and in the coming years.”

Jim Cottrell, DCA Sr. VP and President of Virginia-based Cottrell Contracting, said, “We are excited to welcome Bill back into the DCA as he brings a wealth of knowledge and infectious energy to lead the organization.”