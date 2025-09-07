PSA Doubles Handling Capacity at India’s Largest Container Terminal

With the inauguration of its Phase 2 expansion, PSA Mumbai is poised to become India’s largest container terminal, doubling its annual handling capacity to 4.8 million TEUs.

Designed to accommodate multiple mega container vessels alongside with 2,000 meters of continuous quay length, PSA Mumbai is built to support India’s growing trade volumes for domestic and global markets.

The development is the result of SGD 1.7 billion ($1.3 billion) committed by PSA under a public-private partnership model, the largest foreign direct investment from Singapore in India to date.

Since its first investment in India in 1998, PSA has steadily expanded its presence across the country, emerging as a leading force in supporting India’s maritime growth. Today, PSA India operates container terminals in Navi Mumbai and Chennai, container freight stations in Mumbai and Mundra through its subsidiary PSA Ameya, and collaborates with its affiliate supply chain business PSA BDP to serve a wide range of multinational customers across diverse industry verticals.

Ong Kim Pong, Group CEO, PSA International, said: “PSA Mumbai’s Phase 2 expansion brings together capacity, connectivity and sustainability in a terminal for India — a catalyst for advancing India’s trade ambitions. PSA Mumbai’s enhanced capacity of 4.8 million TEUs will reinforce the resilience of supply chains within and beyond India, and bolster PSA’s global network of port ecosystems. This milestone underscores the transformative power of purposeful collaboration between the public and private sectors to enhance global trade flows and uplift communities. Our partnership with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) for PSA Mumbai exemplifies this commitment. Driven by this shared purpose, PSA is proud to partner India on its journey of transformational growth and progress.”



