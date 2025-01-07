ACL Doubles 2025 Capacity in Alaska

American Cruise Lines is pleased to announce their biggest Alaska cruise season ever. The company will have 2 small ships in Alaska and 5 extraordinary itineraries, delivering once-in-a-lifetime experiences aboard sailings operating this May through September.

For 2025, American has repositioned small ship, American Constitution, to the West Coast for summer Alaska cruises and spring and fall Puget Sound cruises. Doubling capacity in the region, 170-passenger, American Constitution, joins sister ship, American Constellation, sailing an exciting slate of 5 different Alaska itineraries, including 2 new Alaska National Parks cruises. These exclusive adventures feature 7-Days of land exploration in Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks; a 12 or 9-Day cruise between Fairbanks and Juneau, Alaska; and special small-ship access in Glacier Bay National Park.

Among all the options available for cruising Alaska in 2025, American’s ships and itineraries offer a unique way to explore this bucket-list region. The company’s offerings are notable, because they blend small-ship expedition access with large-ship luxury and comfort on board. Unlike other small ships in Alaska, U.S.-built, American Constellation and American Constitution, are both fully stabilized and offer private balcony

accommodations, plus onboard amenities, from spacious top-deck lounges to alternate casual dining venues, unheard of on ships of their size. All Itineraries offer included Pre-Cruise stays, and a range of exciting experiences featuring up-close views of Alaskan glaciers and wildlife, plus all American’s cruises enjoy small-ship access to Glacier Bay National Park, with some sailings also including a rare overnight in this world-renowned biosphere.