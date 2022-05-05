Abu Dhabi's AD Ports to Develop Multi-purpose Terminals, Cruise Ship Berths Along Egypt’s Coastline

Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group and the Red Sea Ports Authority have signed a Term Sheet and a Head of Terms agreement for what they say are major port projects along Egypt’s coastline, including multi-purpose terminals, and cruise ship berths.

The first agreement will see AD Ports Group develop, operate, and manage a multi-purpose terminal in Safaga Port in a consortium with the Red Sea Ports Authority and the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals Company, the commercial arm of the Egyptian Ministry of Transportation.

"The multi-purpose terminal project in Safaga Port is an important national project due to its strategic location on the Red Sea. Upon completion in 2024, the terminal will offer berths of up to 1,000 meters capable of handling all types of general, dry and liquid bulk cargo," AD Ports said.

AD Ports said that the new joint venture will provide port users with a wide range of marine services. These include services related to vessel traffic management, dangerous goods control, provision of navigation aids, fire prevention and firefighting, anchorage, dredging, as well as pilotage, towage, and mooring and unmooring solutions.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Lieutenant-General Engineer Kamel El-Wazir, Minister of Transport of Egypt, and signed by Major General Mohamed Abdel Rahim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Red Sea Ports Authority; Rear Admiral Abdel Qader Darwish, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals, and Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group.

His Excellency Lieutenant-General Eng. Kamel El-Wazir, Minister of Transport said: “These agreements are in line with the directions of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, aiming to make Egypt a global trade and logistics hub through the development of Egyptian ports at the Red Sea and Mediterranean Sea coasts, and the constructive cooperation between Egyptian and UAE ports.”

Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “In line with our leadership’s vision to promote cooperation with fraternal Arab neighbors, we are pleased to extend our strategic relationship with the Egyptian authorities through these agreements, which cover a full range of services across multiple ports along the Red Sea coast. The Ministry of Transport has ambitious plans to boost maritime trade and transportation, and AD Ports Group stands ready to leverage its expertise and experience to support these vital development projects.”

Cruise ship berths and terminals

The second agreement covers the development, operation, and management of cruise ship berths and terminals at Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, and Safaga ports, and to provide support services to help extend cruise tourism in Egypt. In addition, AD Ports Group will develop plans for cruise ships lines linking Abu Dhabi, Hurghada, Sharm El Sheikh and Aqaba.

Under the terms of the agreement, AD Ports Group can also carry out development work "to enhance the experience of visiting tourists. "

The memorandum was signed by Major General Mohamed Abdel Rahim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Red Sea Ports Authority and Saif Al Mazrouei - CEO of the Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group. No details are shared on the financial side of things.

The agreements are the latest in a series between AD Ports Group and maritime organisations in Egypt, including an agreement with the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals for the joint development and operation of Egypt’s Ain Sokhna Port, AD Ports said.