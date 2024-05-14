Subscribe
DFDS to Invest $1.2 Billion in Six Battery Electric Ships

May 14, 2024

Image courtesy DFDS
Image courtesy DFDS

DFDS said it will invest $1.2 billion in six battery electric vessels for operation in the English Channel, to be deployed on the Dunkirk-Dover and Calais-Dover routes to carry passengers and freight between the U.K. and the European Union.

The first two electric vessels will be in operation by 2030, while the rest are expected to follow before 2035, the company said.

“This is an important step towards decarbonizing cross-Channel transport," said Torben Carlsen, CEO of DFDS.

In April, DFDS said it also plans to introduce two methanol- and two ammonia- fueled vessels as part of a push to reduce emissions from its fleet.

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May Crimp Oil Exports

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May Crimp Oil Exports

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

U.S. National Maritime Strategy in the Spotlight @ MRS '24

Port of New Orleans CEO Brandy Christian to Step Down

Cavotec Inks Service Deal with Port of Salalah

Canada's Trudeau Urged to Head Off Port and Rail Strikes

