DFDS to Invest $1.2 Billion in Six Battery Electric Ships

DFDS said it will invest $1.2 billion in six battery electric vessels for operation in the English Channel, to be deployed on the Dunkirk-Dover and Calais-Dover routes to carry passengers and freight between the U.K. and the European Union.

The first two electric vessels will be in operation by 2030, while the rest are expected to follow before 2035, the company said.

“This is an important step towards decarbonizing cross-Channel transport," said Torben Carlsen, CEO of DFDS.

In April, DFDS said it also plans to introduce two methanol- and two ammonia- fueled vessels as part of a push to reduce emissions from its fleet.