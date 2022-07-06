DFDS Hires Girardin as Head of Ferry

Danish shipping and logistics company DFDS announced Mathieu Girardin has been named its new head of ferry, succeeding Peder Gellert Pedersen, who is retiring on August 1, 2022.

Girardin will join DFDS as a member of the company's executive management team in October 2022.

Girardin is currently senior vice president at French shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM. He is responsible for short sea lines in Europe and containerships.

DFDS CEO, Torben Carlsen, said, “I am delighted to welcome Mathieu Girardin. Mathieu brings a great mix of operational and corporate capabilities to DFDS’ continued growth journey.”