DFDS Adds Third Vessel to Rosslare–Dunkirk Route

Starting in September, DFDS will offer seven weekly roundtrips on the Rosslare-Dunkirk route by adding a third vessel to the route to provide increased capacity for freight operators and more travel options for passengers during the holiday season.

Growing demand for direct transport links between Ireland and continental Europe continues to drive the need for additional capacity. To meet this demand, DFDS is expanding its schedule to offer a total of seven weekly roundtrips, providing greater flexibility for freight hauliers and more travel options for holidaymakers seeking convenient, direct access to mainland Europe.

Since its launch in 2021, the Rosslare–Dunkirk service has built a strong reputation among freight operators for its dependable performance and efficient operations. Passenger volumes have also risen steadily, with more Irish travelers opting for direct routes to France and enjoy a smooth journey to destinations across mainland Europe.

The route enables passengers to bring their own vehicles, including cars, caravans and campervans, making it an ideal choice for families, touring travelers, and those planning extended holidays across France, Belgium, Germany, and beyond.

The updated schedule with the additional roundtrips will commence from mid- September. Bookings can be made at www.dfds.com.