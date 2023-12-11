Subscribe
deugro Completes Heavy Lift Move for FPSO Project in China

December 11, 2023

Roman Lorenzen, Branch Manager, deugro, Malaysia. "Collaboration between deugro's Malaysia and China offices was the cornerstone of our success in this project. Together, we meticulously planned every step, leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of excellence. Our teams worked in close coordination, conducting extensive route surveys and crafting comprehensive method statements. We left nothing to chance, ensuring that every aspect of this intricate operation was well thought out and accounted for."
Roll-on operation of CO2 Removal System of 15.8 X 13.2 X 17.2 meters at COSCO Shipyard Qidong, China. Image courtesy deugro
Maneuvering one of the sixth turn on the 10 km journey with oversized cargo, Rizhao, China. Image courtesy deugro
Gauss Yan, Business Development Manager, deugro China, at the operation site. Image courtesy deugro
deugro reports that it has delivered a 15.8 x 13.2 x 17.2-m, 392-metric ton CO2 removal system from Rizhao to the COSCO Shipyard Qidong, China.

The journey began in Rizhao, China and concluded at the COSCO Shipyard Qidong, spanning a domestic inland road journey of 10km and a barge journey of two days. After the cargo arrived at the port, the roll-on operation from dockside to barge was completed and the cargo was successfully lashed and secured for its further ocean journey to Brazil.  deugro employed Self-Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMTs) consisting of 36-axle lines.

Qu Peng, Head of Area North China, deugro: “Confronting challenging weather head-on, deugro’s execution team navigated dynamic tidal windows at the wharf, requiring precise timing during the cargo roll-on operation. They tracked tidal patterns, optimizing their actions for favourable time slots. Furthermore, adverse windy weather conditions introduced an additional layer of complexity to the operation. To tackle this challenge, deugro’s execution team implemented supplementary safety measures and conducted meticulous checks on every lashing and securing element to fortify the cargo. This demonstrated the team's resilience and resourcefulness, highlighting deugro’s unwavering commitment to their mission. Additionally, I would like to highlight the special contribution of Gauss Yan who was closely monitoring the whole process of this complex project, further emphasizing deugro’s strong dedication to project success."

