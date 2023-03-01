Subscribe
Deoca, PetroTrade Plan $6.3 Billion Rail Link Between Vientiane and Vietnam Port

March 1, 2023

© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock
Vietnam's Deoca Group said on Wednesday it had set up a joint venture with Laos' Petroleum Trading Lao (PetroTrade) to study the possibility of jointly building a railway connecting the two countries, with a possible price tag of 149.55 trillion dong ($6.31 billion).

The 554.7-kilometer railway would link Vientiane, the capital of land-locked Laos, with Vung Ang Port in Vietnam's central province of Ha Tinh, Deoca said in a statement.

The railway would also be connected to the $6-billion high-speed rail line from China's Kunming city and Vientiane that opened in December 2021, according to the statement.

It didn't provide a time frame for the construction of the railway nor how the companies would fund the project.


($1 = 23,710 dong)

(Reuters - Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

