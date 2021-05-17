28869 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

May 17, 2021

BSM Debuts Digital Pay Platform for Seafarers

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM)

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM)

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) launched BSM NiumPay, a digital payment platform for its seafarers and their families to manage finances. The new payment platform provides seafarers with a multi-currency eWallet and a complimentary VISA card. In addition, a supplementary VISA card is available for the seafarer’s family.

With BSM NiumPay, seafarers can receive and send funds home in real-time, exchange money at best trading rates as well as withdraw cash at most ATMs worldwide. Furthermore, it includes a multi-currency account, allowing seafarers to manage their balances in all major currencies. Whenever an urgent advance payment is needed, the Master can easily top up the seafarer’s eWallet instantly.

"The eWallet is uniquely designed for BSM to meet the specific needs of seafarers, taking into account their global work environment. By partnering with Nium, a Singapore-based fintech company, we ensure that all services can be seamlessly and conveniently accessed through a single app on the user’s mobile phone”, said Haymon Sinapius, Investment Manager at Innoport.

Following the first successful trials aboard ten vessels, BSM is now targeting a broad and fast implementation to connect its seafarers, vessel by vessel, starting with the Asia-Pacific region.

