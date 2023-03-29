Subscribe
BV Debuts Cyber Health Check Report Tool

March 29, 2023

Philippe Vaquer, Cybersecurity Manager at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, presenting CHART by Bureau Veritas at Seatrade Cruise Global 2023. Image courtesy BV
Bureau Veritas (BV) launched its new Cyber Health Analysis Report Tool (CHART), designed to help shipowners gain a better understanding of their ships’ digital architecture (OT/IT), specific vulnerabilities and level of preparedness to potential cyber threats.

The aim is to offer a comprehensive technical assessment of a vessel’s cyber resilience at specific moments in its lifetime, responding to the need to constantly review, maintain and update systems in the face of evolving cyber threats.

The tool aims to provide a comprehensive audit of the vessel’s equipment, networks, security mechanisms and interconnections, to ensure that these systems are fully known to the owner and validate their compliance with cybersecurity standards, including recent regulations from, IACS and flag states.

The new tool can validate a ship’s compliance with upcoming IACS Cyber Resilience Unified Requirements UR E26, which will require the implementation of stringent cybersecurity protections and will be mandatory from 1 January 2024. The correct implementation of these standards can be validated by auditing networks and equipment to confirm compliance, and if not, the path towards it.

