Dearth of Vessels Leave Basra Refinery Tanks Full

December 2, 2024

Copyright AU USAnakul+/AdobeStock

Iraq halted all operations at the Shuiaba refinery in Basra over the weekend following the overloading of fuel oil storage tanks, according to three refinery officials.

The disruption occurred after no ships arrived at the Khor Zuhair port to load exported fuel oil since mid-last week. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the backlog of fuel oil at the refinery led to the suspension of operations.

The refinery had been producing around 260,000 barrels of fuel oil per day before the shutdown, the officials said.

(Reuters)

Tankers Ports Cargo Iraq

