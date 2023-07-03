“Date Rape” Drugs Seized from New Cars Shipped to Australia

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has charged two people over their alleged involvement in a transnational crime syndicate that imported 84kg of ketamine into Australia concealed inside two new commercial vans.

This amount of ketamine has an estimated wholesale value of A$3,360,000.

Ketamine is a dangerous sedative known to be used illicitly as a 'date rape' drug. Its dissociative effects block sensory brain signals and can cause memory loss, feelings of being detached from one's body and the inability to perceive dangers.

The men, 28 and 29, have been charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs. Both were refused bail.

Operation Meribel began in May, 2023, after the AFP received intelligence from law enforcement partners. Investigations identified a bulk cargo carrier transporting two new vehicles suspected to conceal the drugs which arrived in Melbourne on May 15.

The AFP seized 79 plastic bags, allegedly containing the 84kg of ketamine, and replaced them with a harmless substance before they were delivered to their intended destination in NSW.

Once the vessel arrived in NSW, the vehicles were transported to a Sydney car dealership. Police were monitoring the vans when they allege the men stole one of them – which contained about half of the substituted drugs – removed the packages, placed them into another vehicle and then abandoned the van.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The investigation into the organised crime syndicate responsible for the importation is ongoing.



