Danish Pilot Makes a LEGO Model of His DanPilot Boat

Espen Andersen, a pilot boat driver for DanPilot, the independent public enterprise owned by the Danish state, takes his love of maritime and LEGOs to new heights, creating a LEGO model of the pilot boat he sails for Svendborg, Denmark-based company.



Andersen has registered the pilot boat for LEGO Ideas, a forum where fans can submit suggestions for upcoming LEGO sets. If the idea is to become a reality and be considered for a new production at LEGO, the pilot boat needs to receive 10,000 votes.

“At DanPilot, many passionate seafarers work on dedicated hobby projects. We want to support our colleagues' commitment and pride in the maritime profession, and obviously we hope that Espen's model of the pilot boat will receive support to get produced as a LEGO set,” said Erik Merkes Nielsen, CEO at DanPilot.

Andersen calls the project "A tribute build to a work life at sea".

“My model is inspired by a Danish pilot boat, but it could just as easily be a pilot boat from any other country. It’s a tribute to a working life at sea for many people around the world,” says Espen Andersen.

The LEGO model isn't just any pilot boat either. It is a model of DanPilot India, the pilot boat that Espen Andersen himself uses on a daily basis to transport pilots safely to and from ships. He therefore knows every detail of the boat and has been able to make the model as realistic as possible.

Espen Andersen's LEGO model is a 1:25 scale model of the real pilot boat. DanPilot India is one of DanPilot's small pilot boats, measuring 15 meters and weighing more than 20 tons. By comparison, the LEGO model of the pilot boat weighs 2.5 kg and is 61.5 cm long. It will take more than 2,500 LEGO bricks to build the pilot boat.





Pilot boat driver, Espen Andersen’s LEGO model of the boat he sails for DanPilot. Image courtesy DanPilot