Danelec Reports 15,000 Ships Now Connected

March 11, 2025

Casper Jensen, CEO of Danelec
Danelec said its high-frequency data (HFD) collection systems have now been deployed on more than 15,000 vessels worldwide.

In 2024 alone, Danelec’s technology enabled the capture of more than 1.5 trillion onboard datapoints, a figure set to double by 2026. Ship operators are today adding HFD data to existing low-frequency data (LFD) sources such as noon reports, which offer only periodic snapshots of vessel performance, and the change is proving to be a transformative force.

By delivering continuous insights into critical ship systems, trustworthy HFD empowers operators to optimize fuel consumption, enhance predictive maintenance, and ensure compliance with evolving international regulations.

“The shift toward HFD is more than a technological upgrade. It represents a fundamental change in how the maritime industry approaches operational efficiency and emissions reduction,” said Casper Jensen, CEO of Danelec. “Real-time insights from high fidelity data allow shipowners and operators to make informed decisions that not only improve performance but also ensure compliance with stringent regulatory frameworks,” he added.

The industry-wide impact of HFD is already evident. A recent report by Thetius, produced in collaboration with Danelec, highlights how forward-thinking shipping companies are leveraging high-frequency data to drive operational improvements. The report referenced the experience of experts working with HFD, with one operational VP noting that his team was getting much more accurate consumption calculations and real-time monitoring of vessel performance, which is not possible with low-frequency updates.

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Danelec Reports 15,000 Ships Now Connected

Container Volume Spikes Higher in Advance of Tariffs

Singapore Sets New Standard for Methanol Bunkering

MOL Acquires LBC Tank Terminals

