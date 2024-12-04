Subscribe
Search

Damen RSD Tug 2513 named in Malta ceremony

December 4, 2024

The Damen RSD Tug 2513 "Med Aldebaran" (c) Damen
The Damen RSD Tug 2513 "Med Aldebaran" (c) Damen

On December 4th, Tug Malta held a naming ceremony for its latest vessel, a Damen RSD Tug 2513, in Malta. During a celebration attended by the Prime Minister of Malta Robert Abela, the vessel was named Med Aldebaran.

With more than 80 tonnes of bollard pull at its disposal, the new vessel will add significant strength to the company’s operations in Malta’s Port of Marsaxlokk. The RSD Tug 2513 is a compact, maneuverable vessel combining elements of ASD and tractor tugs to deliver an ‘always bow first’ approach to towage. Damen offers a number of options to tailor the proven tug to its clients’ unique operational requirements.

Reduced emissions
In the case of Med Aldebaran, the tug has been outfitted with a Damen Marine NOX Reduction System. With this selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system, the vessel’s performance becomes compliant with IMO Tier III requirements. The lower NOX and noise emissions that result help the vessel contribute to a healthier, more sustainable maritime sector.

As a further boost to efficiency, the tug is installed with Damen Triton. Damen’s IoT solution collects and analyses data gathered from sensors all around the vessel, providing the crew with the information they need to sail in the most optimal fashion. Med Aldebaran also features FiFi1 firefighting capabilities.

Growing fleet of Damen tugs
Damen and Tug Malta signed the contract for the vessel in March this year. Following completion of construction at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam, the tug sailed to Malta on her own keel, via the Cape of Good Hope.

Med Aldebaran joins a number of Damen tugs in the company’s fleet. This includes ASD Tugs, and another RSD Tug 2513 that Damen delivered in 2021. Since that delivery, Tug Malta has come under the ownership of MSC’s MedTug Group. The group operates a fleet of over 160 tugs in more than 20 major international ports.

Shipbuilding Workboats Marine Equipment Coastal/Inland Tugboats

Related Logistics News

Aerial image of the Goose Creek facility (c) HII

HII Intends to Acquire SC-based Metal Fabricator
The ITCH in action (Credit: Shipshave)

Hapag-Lloyd Scratches Fouling ITCH with Shipshave’s...
The tugboat Robinson Bay (c) US DOT

Historic Tug Transferred to Great Lakes Maritime Academy
The American Legend (c) American Cruise Lines

American Legend Sets Sail on Inaugural Cruise
The new Irving Paint & Blast Hall (c) BlastOne

BlastOne wins Irving Paint Hall contract

MSE Int'l Wins Funding for Port Recharging Project

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

SeaPort Manatee adds two Eco-efficient Harbor Cranes

SeaPort Manatee adds two Eco-efficient Harbor Cranes

Lakes November Limestone Trade Down 4.9 PCT

Lakes November Limestone Trade Down 4.9 PCT

Shoring Up U.S. Shipbuilding

Shoring Up U.S. Shipbuilding

U.S. Military Gets Sealift Boost with M/V ARC Endeavor

U.S. Military Gets Sealift Boost with M/V ARC Endeavor

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Biden visits Angolan port city of Lobito to promote railway plans
Cuba's electrical grid collapses after power plant failure, millions without light
Key international natural gas prices set to keep increasing into 2025: Maguire