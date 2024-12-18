Subscribe
Search

ESG Cuts Steel for Saltchuck Escort Tugs

December 18, 2024

A rendering of the Saltchuk Escort tug (c) Robert Allan
A rendering of the Saltchuk Escort tug (c) Robert Allan
Saltchuk and Eastern Shipbuilding get to work on December 18th (c) Eastern Shipbuilding
Saltchuk and Eastern Shipbuilding get to work on December 18th (c) Eastern Shipbuilding

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) reached an exciting milestone today, initiating steel cutting for the first of four advanced escort tugs for Saltchuk Marine at its Allanton Facility. Attending the ceremony were key members of Saltchuk's leadership team. These high-performance vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2026.

"Our team is excited to begin construction on these state-of-the-art escort tugs for Saltchuk," said Joey D’Isernia, Chairman and CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. "We are confident these vessels will set a new standard for performance, providing exceptional service for Pacific Ocean operations."

“Saltchuk could not ask for a better partner than ESG in building our next generation of harbor tugboats,” said Jason Childs, Saltchuk Marine’s President and CEO. “The improved physical and environmental performance of these four vessels set a new standard for tugboat design that will positively impact the marine industry and American commerce for the next several decades. The project’s progress with ESG’s leadership has been flawless in the initial phases.”

As a leading U.S. builder of commercial vessels, Eastern Shipbuilding Group has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality, resilient tugs on time and within budget. Over the last 20 years, ESG has successfully delivered 35 ship assist tugs, consistently meeting the rigorous demands of its clients. This new contract launches Saltchuk Marine’s comprehensive fleet renewal project, with the four escort tugs set to bolster West Coast port operations while meeting stringent EPA Tier 4 and California Air Resources Board (CARB) environmental standards.

VESSEL SPECS:

  • Customer – Saltchuk
  • Delivery – 2026
  • Type – Ship Assist/Escort Tug
  • Length, overall - 84'-0" (excluding fenders)
  • Breadth, moulded - 42'-0"
  • Depth, moulded - 14'-0"
  • Draft, navigation - 18'-7"
  • Accommodation for - 8 persons
  • Speed, ahead - 12 knots
  • Bollard Pull, minimum - 95 Short Tons (86.2 MT)
  • Main Engines - Caterpillar 3516E, EPA Tier 4, 3500 hp (2610 kW) @ 1,800 rpm
  • Thrusters – Schottel RudderPropeller SRP 510
  • Hawser Winch - Markey Machine DEPGF-52, 75HP, Single Drum Class II Winch
Shipbuilding Marine Equipment Coastal/Inland Shipbuilding And Repair

Related Logistics News

(c) Darunrat / Adobestock

Broad Sector Declines puts Baltic Index at 17-month low
The AAM 150-passenger battery-electric ferry. (c) AAM

AAM to Construct Electric Ferries for SF Bay Ferry
The Mosel river in Germany. (s) Petrus / Adobestock

Germany's Mosel River Partially Reopens to Shipping
Richard Hepworth, Business Unit President at Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure; and Gerard Mampaeij, Managing Director at Mampaey Offshore Industries. Credit: Trelleborg Marine & Infrastructure

Trelleborg Acquires Mampaey Offshore Industries
(Credit: Liebherr)

California Box Terminal Orders Liebherr STS Cranes
(c) Andrii / Adobestock

NOV '24 US Transport Unemployment Up Again, now above...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Hornblower/Statue City Cruises selects Corvus Energy ESS

Hornblower/Statue City Cruises selects Corvus Energy ESS

ESG Cuts Steel for Saltchuck Escort Tugs

ESG Cuts Steel for Saltchuck Escort Tugs

US LNG Rises 2% on LNG Plant Volume Data

US LNG Rises 2% on LNG Plant Volume Data

Kazakos named ICS Secretary General

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Italian authorities search carriers in tax and labour probe into Amazon, SDA and GLS
Martin Midstream states Glass Lewis backs buyout deal with Martin Resource
Syrian mass graves expose \machinery of death\ under Assad, leading prosecutor states