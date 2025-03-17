Subscribe
Search

Cruise Ship Passenger Charged for Alleged Attempt to Smuggle Cocaine into Australia

March 17, 2025

A Brazilian national has been charged allegedly attempting to import about 10kg of cocaine into Australia on a cruise ship from Argentina. Credit: ABF
A Brazilian national has been charged allegedly attempting to import about 10kg of cocaine into Australia on a cruise ship from Argentina. Credit: ABF

A Brazilian national has been charged over a failed plan to import about 10kg of cocaine into Australia on a cruise ship from Argentina.

The man, 48, is expected to appear before Downing Centre Local Court today (March 17, 2025), charged with importing and possessing border controlled drugs.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers allegedly found 28 individually wrapped packages of cocaine hidden in the ceiling cavity of the man's cabin when they searched a cruise ship on Saturday (15 March, 2025) after it docked at Sydney Harbour.

They also uncovered body packing material in the ceiling cavity and in the wardrobe, which is used by drug couriers to try to carry drugs across borders or other security checkpoints without detection.

The ABF alerted the AFP after initial testing of the substance in the packages returned a positive result for cocaine.

When the AFP reviewed the man's mobile phone they allegedly found evidence relating to the drug trafficking.

The AFP established the packages contained about 10kg of cocaine and charged the man with:

  • One count of importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, contrary to section 307.1(1) of the Criminal Code (Cth); and
  • One count of possessing a commercial quantity of an unlawfully imported border controlled drug, contrary to section 307.5 of the Criminal Code (Cth).

Both offences carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Coast Guard Regulation Port

Related Logistics News

John Young has joined NAWE as the new vice president of government affairs. Credit: John Young's LinkedIn profile

Young Joings NAWE as VP, Government Affairs
Performance Shipping Inc. enters sale and leaseback agreement for LR2 Aframax tankers. Credit: Adobe Stock/Vladimir

Performance Shipping Inc. enters sale and leaseback...
Image courtesy BIMCO

Canada Crude Tanker Exports Up 59%
Incoming Manson CEO, James (Jim) McNally.

McNally takes the Helm at Manson Construction
Copyright corlaffra/AdobeStock

Chinese Steel Pressured by Tariffs Globally
David Mann, Director of the Scottish Maritime Museum Image Courtesy Scottish Maritime Museum

Scottish Maritime Museum Director Announces Retirement

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Anchoring to Digital Ops: Strategies to Modernize Ports via Digitization

Anchoring to Digital Ops: Strategies to Modernize Ports via Digitization

Fujairah: Bunker Fuel Sales Drop to their Lowest Since '21

Fujairah: Bunker Fuel Sales Drop to their Lowest Since '21

CK Hutchison Will Not Hold Earnings Conferences This Week

Cruise Ship Passenger Charged for Alleged Attempt to Smuggle Cocaine into Australia

Cruise Ship Passenger Charged for Alleged Attempt to Smuggle Cocaine into Australia

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

CERAWEEK and Chevron advance plans to develop US data centres with power generation
Red Sea Insurance Rates Stay Firm as US Airstrikes Raise Fears for Ships
Cuba's electric grid collapses leaving millions without power